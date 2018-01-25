Alexa is an intelligent personal assistant — meaning that Amazon’s version of Siri is smarter than the rest of us humans.

That’s good news for the Eagles, as Alexa predicted they would beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII when asked about it. Here’s Alexa’s explanation for its prediction:

“I’m flying with the Eagles with this one because of their relentless offense and momentum they’ve been riding off their underdog status. E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles.”

Patriots fans are not thrilled about it, and we may see an Alexa boycott in the future — specifically in the New England area.

What my mom sent me this morning. Even electronics are against the pats. There will be no “Alexa” when I get home all I can say!! pic.twitter.com/Ba1itp0aco — Kam Murphy (@Murphykam123) January 24, 2018

The Eagles are currently listed as five-point underdogs in the game, but Alexa doesn’t seem to care.