Detroit Lions third-year running back Ameer Abdullah isn’t worried about potential competition in his backfield.

The Lions avoided signing a veteran such as Adrian Peterson this offseason, then turned around and ignored the spot in the draft despite many pundits expecting the front office to hit the position.

Abdullah? He’s not too concerned either way, as captured by MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke:

“I don’t really care what really happened, because I feel like I’m a better player than whoever they were going to bring in,” Abdullah said Wednesday night during the Taste of the Lions event at Ford Field. “It didn’t matter to me (that they didn’t add anybody). That’s just me being a player and a competitor. I didn’t really care.”

Abdullah clearly has plenty of confidence in his abilities. The Lions ignoring the position hints they feel the same way.

A year ago, the 2015 second-round pick ran for 597 yards and two touchdowns on a 4.2 per-carry average. He caught 25 passes for 183 yards and another score. His problem was fumbles, as his four ranked him among the league’s worst in fumble rates.

Still, there’s no denying Abdullah’s high ceiling and every-down talent. If he can stay healthy and clean up security issues, the Lions won’t have a reason to take him off the field or regret bringing on some competition.