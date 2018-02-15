Vincent Zhou is only 17 years of age, but he managed to nail a jump that no figure skater in Olympic history had ever been able to pull off.

Zhou, who is the youngest American competing in any event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, showed that age is just a number. He was confident enough to attempt a quad lutz in his short program, and he landed it perfectly.

HISTORY. Vincent Zhou, the youngest member of Team USA, lands the first quad Lutz at the #WinterOlympics. https://t.co/cyopV7k12F pic.twitter.com/EUx1R66te1 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2018

For reference, a quad lutz entails jumping from the outside of one foot, followed by four rotations, with the skater then landing on the outside of their other foot. Zhou also managed to follow it up with a triple toe loop, for an impressive combination.

Zhou received a score of 84.53, and is off to a great start heading into tomorrow’s free skate.