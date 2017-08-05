Things are getting quite ugly between boxer Amir Khan and his now ex-wife, Faryal Makhdoom Khan.

It started when the former light-welterweight world boxing champion announced his divorce from his ex-wife on Twitter, clearly wanting the world to know that it happened straight from the source.

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

And then came the cheating allegations. Khan posted this screencap of a text message chain between Makhdoom and “Ghost,” who he tagged as “Joshua,” a clear reference to British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Makhdoom then fired back and defended herself.

She also alleged that Khan was with a prostitute during this spat.

As for Joshua, here’s what he had to say about it. He took the high road, and you’ve gotta love the Shaggy “It Wasn’t Me” reference.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few weeks.