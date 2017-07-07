Andre Roberson recently got paid — receiving a three-year, $30 million deal to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. That’s probably more than he would’ve received from other teams, so you’d think Roberson would have been excited about it, especially since he gets to remain with his BFF Russell Westbrook.

He celebrated by hitting up Chupacabra Cantina in Austin, Tx., with some friends, and they ran up a decent tab. The thing is that Roberson didn’t really leave much for a tip — $13.97 on a $487.13 tab isn’t really the best look.

@FlyDre21 get paid 30 million for 3 years and tips this!!! Your trash!!! pic.twitter.com/OSONPSBSUA — David Rodriguez (@DavidRo74294058) July 6, 2017

Roberson has since responded to the copy of the check that has since gone viral, defending his actions, and citing that the service wasn’t good.

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar …there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

The funny thing about it all is that Roberson’s math was wrong.

Ayy @FlyDre21 you actually overpaid him $1.10 go get your money back bro 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aKe8cAZ1mU — Postive Vibes Only (@ihuddy_) July 6, 2017

You’d think that Roberson would help distribute the wealth, given the amount he was rewarded for his new contract, but apparently not.