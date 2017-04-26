He may often get criticized for his poor free throw shooting, but Thunder guard Andre Roberson is an excellent defender, and a very smart player.

We saw that with an excellent block on James Harden early in Game 5 on Tuesday night, and in the job he did on the Rockets star during much of the series, often making him uncomfortable, and forcing him to dish the basketball.

And Roberson laid out Patrick Beverley with a perfectly-executed screen in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game.

It happened when Russell Westbrook received a pass and was looking to get some space, and Roberson freed him up with a well-timed screen, which Beverley ran into and hit the floor hard.

Andre Roberson lays out Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/aTZMimUE04 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 26, 2017

Boom!