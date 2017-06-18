Andre Ward improved to 32-0 after defeating Sergey Kovalev on Saturday night, but it wasn’t a very convincing win.

Ward won the fight after landing multiple “low blows” on his opponent, and Kovalez wasn’t happy about it.

It sure looked like Ward got away with some cheap shots, and you can check some of them out in this video, which features a flurry of punches and the finishing blow.

It sure looks like the champ/possible No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world got away with a few nut shots there. With that said, the odds were stacked against Kovalev from the getgo, with Kevin Durant in Ward’s corner.

Both he and Marshawn Lynch entered the corner before the fight and got quite the ovation.

Beast mode and Durant enter the ring for the champ WARD!#Raiders #Warriors pic.twitter.com/FSdsSdrcrz — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) June 18, 2017

And in case you didn’t see it, Ward and KD shared a warm embrace in the ring after the fight was in the books. Here’s what the still-undefeated-champion had to say about having KD behind him, which BSO’s Rob Littal asked him after the fight.

Asked Ward what KD said to him when he jumped in the ring. pic.twitter.com/Ti1Dt4tAdM — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 18, 2017

It will be interesting to see who Ward fights next. And better yet, will KD be in attendance again?