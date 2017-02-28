Andrew Bogut, one of the hottest NBA free agents, has long seemed like a long to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut, though, might have his eyes on the Boston Celtics.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe made the report:

The source told the Globe that reports stating Bogut has decided to sign with the Cavaliers after he clears waivers on Wednesday are inaccurate, and that the Celtics are very much in contention. Bogut and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge had a “good talk” on Monday night, the source said.

Bogut will still speak to the Cavaliers as well, but this is big news for the Celtics.

For one, free agents clearly view the team as a legit threat in the Eastern Conference. Boston is only a few games behind Cleveland, but LeBron James still has the Cavaliers looking Finals bound.

Two, and more importantly, the Celtics could use a veteran presence like Bogut off the bench behind Al Horford. Boston has always been a frontcourt-heavy team, so getting an enforcer like Bogut changes the atmosphere upon his arrival.

Either way, Bogut wins. He secured a buyout from the Philadelphia 76ers and clearly wants to stick in the Eastern Conference and compete for titles. Boston, after little in the way of trade deadline movement, might get a big win anyway.