Andrew Bogut sounds like a guy that knows his days are numbered with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 12-year veteran said in a phone interview with Australia’s Sky Sports Radio that he doesn’t see the Mavericks keeping him beyond his contract, which expires at the end of this season. He also thinks he might get traded.

“Thankfully I’m a free agent here so I only have a couple of months more here and then will most likely move on,” Bogut said. “I don’t see myself hanging around with everything that’s gone on. It will be an interesting six months ahead.”

Asked by Sky Sports Radio if he expected to be moved before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, Bogut said: “You never know.”

“I’ve got a valuable contract … having four months left on my contract, I’m a valuable commodity to be moved,” he said.

Bogut is coming off the bench for the Mavericks after it was determined that he and Dirk Nowitzki couldn’t co-exist in the starting lineup. He is leading the team in rebounding (9.7), but averaging just 3.3 points in 23.8 minutes per game.

We know Bogut doesn’t see himself staying in Dallas after his contract expires, but it will be interesting to see if the Mavericks try to trade him. After all, they are way behind in the standings this season and there will be teams looking to add a veteran presence in the front court.