Andrew Bogut’s stint with the Cavaliers could not have gotten off to a worse start, as he ran into some bad luck from the get-go.

On Monday night, just two minutes into his first game, Bogut banged knees with Heat forward Okaro White, and had to be carried off the floor to the sideline.

Andrew Bogut was helped off the court just moments into his Cavs debut. pic.twitter.com/SqzzyiC2hz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2017

Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reported that Bogut suffered a leg injury and will undergo x-rays to determine the extent of the injury.

Andrew Bogut suffered a left leg injury and will not return tonight – undergoing X-rays & evaluation; update expected postgame. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 7, 2017

We hope Bogut is OK and the injury isn’t serious.