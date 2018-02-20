The state of the Colts hinges on quarterback Andrew Luck’s health, something we haven’t heard much at all about over the past few months. There have been a lot of whispers and rumors, but nothing concrete.
Now, with the Colts having hired Frank Reich as head coach, coincidentally, Luck has come forward and revealed some details surrounding how his shoulder recovery has been progressing.
Luck did an exclusive interview with Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star, and stared some positive details about how his recovery has been going.
We still haven’t heard anything about Luck’s throwing motion, and it is interesting that he was so against an additional surgery. That particular topic keeps surfacing, so it’s certainly possible that Luck will have to adjust his style of play to protect his shoulder going forward.