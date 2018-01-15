Posted byon
Andrew McCutchen has spent the entirety of his eight-year MLB career with the Pirates — until Monday, that is.
McCutchen was traded to the Giants on Monday, and the Pirates will now have a huge void to fill in the outfield.
The 2013 National League MVP posted a farewell message to fans on Monday evening, thanking them for their support over the years.
McCutchen also played to his new audience as well, and said he’s excited to be a member of the Giants.
It’s not a fire sale yet, but the Pirates have been active in trading away some of its stars. Pitcher Gerrit Cole was moved to Houston, while McCutchen is now gone as well. They don’t appear to be done yet, either.