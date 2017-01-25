The Wolves put the ball in the hands of one of their playmakers late in Tuesday night’s game against the Suns, and it paid off.

Trailing Phoenix, 111-110, Andrew Wiggins set up on the wing with the ball, and blew by his man to get some separation for an open look. He tgeb pulled up and drained the uncontested mid-range jumper to dagger the Suns.

ANDREW WIGGINS with the buzzer beater to top the Suns pic.twitter.com/FkWZzilcZH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 25, 2017

Wiggins could’ve achieved the same result and left some time on the clock, but wisely chose to pull up and sink the Suns when he was sure there were no more possessions to be had.