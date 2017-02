It seems like Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins produces at least one spectacular play in every game.

Maple Jordan is enjoying his breakout season, but his opponents are not, mainly because they’re getting dunked on in the worst way.

Nikola Jokic was Wiggins’ latest victim, and this is what happened to him on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins posterizing Nikola Jokic, the looping version pic.twitter.com/duSdkc688f — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2017

One more angle of @22wiggins slam on Jokic, Maple Jordan was wayyyy up there 🍁🍁🍁 pic.twitter.com/bjrKiz3ob9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2017

It’s hard not to actually feel bad for Jokic after that slam.