Andrew Wiggins threw down the hammer during Monday’s game against the Heat.

The Timberwolves were attempting to seal the game late, and looked to Wiggins in hopes of doing just that. And Wiggins didn’t even need any help from his teammates. He set up with the ball near the Heat logo, and then drove left, guarded by Hassan Whiteside.

Wiggins wasn’t fazed by having one of the league’s best defenders draped all over him, either, as he elevated and then threw down a monster dunk over the Heat center.

Andrew Wiggins monster slam with reactions & replays pic.twitter.com/itN2n5P1lk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 31, 2017

It’s crazy to think that Wiggins is only 22 years old.