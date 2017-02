Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins has the perfect mix of power and athleticism.

Unfortunately for Jonas Valanciunas, he was on the other end of that during Wednesday night’s game.

Wiggins dunked all over him on a two-on-one opportunity, and then to make matters worse, he stayed on his opponent’s shoulders for a quick piggyback ride.

Andrew Wiggins slams on Jonas Valanciunas who refuses to cooperate with the piggyback ride (r @JaceFrederick) pic.twitter.com/qX6xc7wzTA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 9, 2017

That’s literally the worst way to be dunked on, and you could tell Valanciunas was not happy about it, given his reaction.