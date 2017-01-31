Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins continues to improve with each passing game, and is really starting to develop into a star.

Wiggins can pull up and drain jump shots, he cleans up the glass, and man, he can dunk. Nikola Vucevic learned that lesson in Monday’s game, when Wiggins elevated, reached back and threw down this slam over the Magic’s center.

Couple more angles of Maple Jordan's slam pic.twitter.com/xP0fbJuwJE — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 31, 2017

Wiggins is a determined scorer and doesn’t back down from anyone. Vucevic did a good job of rotating and met him at the hoop, but it didn’t matter.