Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton happens to be an expert on wideout A.J. Green—so if he makes a bold statement about his No. 1 target, it’s best to pay close attention.

Dalton did just that recently, bragging about Green’s form this offseason during an interview with the team’s official website:

“I would say he’s better than he’s been,” Dalton reported after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s the best shape he’s been in, probably. He’s fast, he’s big. He’s been doing it all. Even if you said he was the same, that’s really good.”

For his part, Green concurs and explained what he worked on this offseason:

“I focused more on receiver stuff,” Green said. “I feel like this offseason I got better and did more and more stuff that catered to me … I think I came out more fluid than last year.”

Green only played in 10 games last year thanks to injury, but it’s still odd to think the 28-year-old wideout can get even better.

At his best, Green posted 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns back in 2013. If Dalton is correct, Green’s budding skill and the addition of weapons such as John Ross to the offense around him could help him produce another career year.