Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and return man Tyreek Hill is drawing comparisons to another electrifying playmaker that wears No. 10.

DeSean Jackson had 1,450 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. Hill, a fifth-round draft pick last April, has 1,452 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who coached Jackson for five seasons in Philadelphia, says Hill reminds him of Jackson.

“I had DeSean Jackson and he kind of was the same,” Reid said Tuesday, via The Kansas City Star. “When he was young he did all of the return stuff, we moved him all around the offense, he took snaps as a quarterback, we had him everywhere. He made it to the Pro Bowl in two different positions — as a wide receiver and a returner.”

It was announced last month that Hill made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist. He returned 39 punts for 592 yards and two touchdowns, while returning 14 kickoffs for 384 yards and a touchdown. But Hill has also shined as a receiver, catching 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns.

Hill does have a lot of the same skills that Jackson has, but he needs to develop into a more sure-handed before he’s on Jackson’s level.