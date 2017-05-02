The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid decided to trade up in the 2017 NFL draft and select quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After, Alex Smith’s fate seemed to go up in the air.

Ask Reid, though, and his veteran quarterback is just that—a veteran. Reid noted on PFT Live, according to PFT’ Michael David Smith, that Smith is getting older and everyone involved knew it was time to start thinking about the future:

“Alex’s primary worry is about getting himself ready to go win a Super Bowl,” Reid said. “Because of my respect for Alex, I do keep him abreast of things, and I did in this case by just telling him, ‘Listen, there’s a good chance we take a quarterback. I can’t tell you exactly where, but there’s a good chance we take a quarterback in this draft. And you just keep being you and go play.’”

Smith, 33 on May 7, completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards and 15 touchdowns last year while leading the Chiefs well in the competitive AFC West. Mahomes needing work on some areas of his game means Smith won’t see much of a challenge for his job.

Alas, the writing is on the wall. Reid felt strongly enough about Mahomes to make the move. If he can help the high-upside rookie clean up a few issues this year, Smith might see his job security go way down by this point next year.