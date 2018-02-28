Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appears to be fond of Lamar Jackson’s skills as a quarterback, judging by what he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Reid spoke to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, and he made it pretty clear that he’d be more interested in Jackson as a quarterback, rather than a receiver.

Andy Reid has a pretty good answer to a question about the notion out there that Lamar Jackson should be a WR instead of a QB. pic.twitter.com/xVscUYj0TJ — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 28, 2018

Former Colts general manager Bill Polian commented that he preferred Jackson as a receiver, but Reid doesn’t appear to agree with him. The Chiefs coach certainly feels like he’d take Jackson as a quarterback prospect, and then see what type of ball skills he possesses in the future.

Was Reid throwing shade at Polian? It’s certainly possible.