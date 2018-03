There was a lot of talk about Shohei Ohtani’s hitting prowess, and fans saw that in Monday’s spring training game against the Reds.

Ohtani absolutely destroyed a pitch during the game, with the ball headed toward the gap. Against most outfielders in the league, the ball would’ve dropped. Unfortunately for Ohtani, the speedy Billy Hamilton tracked it down and robbed him with a great catch.

Shohei Ohtani blasts one to the left field gap his first time up. Fans didn't believe Billy Hamilton could catch it. Silly fans. #Reds #Angels pic.twitter.com/ZakJXsNqea — Steve Gardner (@SteveAGardner) March 5, 2018

That play shows why Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the fastest players in MLB.