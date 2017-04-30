Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby was pulled after letting in three goals in just 14 shots in the first two periods of Saturday’s game against the Penguins on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Washington, bringing in Philipp Grubauer to replace him backfired badly. Grubauer, who had only one career playoff start under his belt (2015) heading into the game, let in an awful goal just minutes into the third period. He finished with two goals allowed on nine shots, raising questions as to whether it was really Holtby (although his positioning was bad on two of the goals), is unfortunately shouldering the blame/criticism when an older, veteran Caps defense (Kevin Shattenkirk, Brooks Orpik) has played a part in the team finding itself down 2-0 in the series.

This is the expression of a man whose team — the Presidents’ Trophy winner, mind you — now heads on the road down 2-0, into the Lion’s Den. It’s hard to be confident after getting punched in the mouth 6-2 on Saturday.

Braden Holtby might actually kill someone pic.twitter.com/2yKniid0fB — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) April 30, 2017

I'm like 123% sure Holtby is plotting Trotz's "accident" at this instant in time. pic.twitter.com/K88hUh3pBG — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) April 30, 2017

Braden Holtby will sit for the third period. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/M7BVpbdbDI — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 30, 2017

Pulling Holtby was a questionable move, to say the least. The Capitals trailed only 3-1 at the time, and it appeared as if head coach Barry Trotz hit the panic button.