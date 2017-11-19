Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler lost his cool before one particular play in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, and it resulted in a pretty comical moment.

It happened when the Broncos were in the red zone, looking to score a touchdown. Osweiler apparently didn’t like the play that was called, and he was heard saying the following while attempting to change the play at the line.

“No, god damn it, no!” Osweiler appeared to say.

"NO! God dammit, no!" will forever be my favorite Brock Osweiler pre-snap call pic.twitter.com/kEN9bOGOzd — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 19, 2017

That’s not an audible you normally hear during games — that’s for sure. What followed was even worse, as Osweiler was nearly sacked, but managed to throw the ball away before it happened.

The Broncos might want to consider removing that play from the playbook.