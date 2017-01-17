No hockey stick was safe on Monday night, when a frustrated Jamie Benn took his anger out on a number of them during the team’s game against the Sabres.

The Stars lost the game, 4-1, and that didn’t sit well with Benn. Because let’s be honest, the Sabres are an awful team. They’re in last place in the Atlantic Division, so Benn probably didn’t expect the Stars to lose as badly as they did.

So he just started breaking sticks over his knee, which you can watch in the video below.

When it was all said and done, he broke three sticks, which is about $600 worth of damage.