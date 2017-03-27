Everyone deals with losses differently.

Some fans choose to drink, others elect to eat excessively, and the new thing seems to binge-watch shows on Netflix. But a group of Kentucky fans tried something a bit different after Sunday’s 75-73 loss in the Elite 8 round to UNC.

They burned a television set outside a house, with 100+ fans watching.

So they just burned a tv…. also I may have been in the path of the cops. pic.twitter.com/O7FY8FzILp — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

Shirts were burned as well.

Police quickly came in to break everything up, though, and the fire was put out as quickly as it was started.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter