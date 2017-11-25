Alabama committed some major errors in Saturday’s Iron Bowl, which is something that is very uncharacteristic of a Nick Saban-coached team.

The Crimson Tide are known for being well-prepared for games, with the team’s players executing at a high level and rarely making mistakes. That’s not what happened during Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, though.

Auburn jumped out to an early lead, and fought back hard after giving up a touchdown early in the third quarter, eventually building a 26-14 lead. That put the pressure squarely on Alabama, forcing the Crimson Tide to go for it while faced with a fourth-and-9 scenario in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the ball was snapped too early, likely because quarterback Jalen Hurts clapped his hands which confused the center, and the ball ended up in the backfield.

Saban reacted to the team’s mistake on the sideline by yelling at his players, which you can see in this video clip.

What the f are we doing.

That play resulted in a turnover on downs, and the Crimson Tide failed to score point during the remainder of the game. Getting shut out in the fourth quarter is not something we’re used to seeing from Saban’s team.