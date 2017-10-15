Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t the “Golden Boy” he’s sometimes made out to be.

Brady was frustrated in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, as his team trailed 14-0 at one point.

Following one particular play in the game, which resulted in an incomplete pass, Brady was furious about not drawing a flag. That was evidenced by what he had to say as he made his way to the sideline:

“That’s f–ing b—s–t,” Brady could be seen saying.

That feeling when you're losing to the Jets pic.twitter.com/Rkq1e6mQeb — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 15, 2017

The Patriots seemed to be fired up by Brady’s outburst, and they ended up tying the game at the half.