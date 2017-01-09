It sounds like Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin doesn’t want Saturday’s 26-6 wild-card loss to the Seahawks to be his last game.

“I haven’t sat down with my family yet, but there’s still a passion that runs in me for football,” Boldin told MLive.com.

In his first year with the Lions, the 36-year-old Boldin caught 67 passes and a team-high eight touchdowns. He’s third among active players in both career receptions (1,076) and receiving touchdowns (82) and fourth in receiving yards (13,779).

If Boldin plays another year and catches 26 passes, he’d move past Marvin Harrison into fourth place on the all-time career receptions list. Jason Witten, who has 1,089 receptions, also could move ahead of Harrison. Boldin is currently ninth all-time.

Boldin caught just two passes for 24 yards Saturday night in Seattle, and was called for two 15-yard unnecessary-roughness penalties. On the first one, he pushed Seahawks rookie Jarran Reed on the sideline after an incomplete pass in the second quarter. On the second, he shoved Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane after the whistle in the fourth quarter.

Both penalties affected the Lions’ field position on drives in which they had to punt, and the Seahawks scored on the ensuing possessions.

It’s hard to blame Boldin for not wanting to go out on Saturday night’s performance.

