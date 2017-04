Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown used ink to reveal one of the tools that helps motivate him on the field.

Brown, who played at Purdue and was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round last year, must have felt a bit slighted over being passed on early.

So, he plays like he has a chip on his shoulder, because he actually does, in the form of a tattoo. Check it out.

It's official. The #Cowboys need to draft a #CB at 28. Anthony Brown's tattoo is release-worthy. pic.twitter.com/LhnwV0IEXu — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 21, 2017

An actual chip—that’s pretty clever stuff right there.