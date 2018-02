Anthony Davis was on the other end of an alley-oop during Friday’s game, and Dwyane Wade was the unfortunate victim from it.

Davis cut to the hoop and caught a perfect lob, which Wade tried to break up. That wasn’t a good idea, as Davis literally went right through him, and then dunked the ball through the basket to complete the alley-oop.

OH NO D-WADE A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:10pm PST

Poor D-Wade.