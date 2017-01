Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is human, as we found out on Tuesday night.

Norman Powell drove the lane and changed him, and even though he took an odd angle and had to throw down a right-handed slam across his body, he pulled it off.

And the most difficult part of the dunk was that he did it with Davis challenging him at the rim.

WHAT 😳 Anthony Davis hath finally been posterized, courtesy of Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/K8s6Iumgfk — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 1, 2017

I had to watch the clip three times just to make sure it was actually real.