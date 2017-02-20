Anthony Davis has a new partner in crime in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans traded for DeMarcus Cousins Sunday night, an out-of-nowhere deal after Cousins had made it clear he wanted to remain with the Sacramento Kings and Davis had put on a historic show at the All-Star Game.

Davis, of course, was all smiles after the unexpected move, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman:

“This is an unbelievable weekend. All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie. It doesn’t get better than this.”

How else would Davis react? Cousins didn’t seem too angry about the move either. He is already one of the biggest matchup nightmares in the NBA. Now he gets to slide into his preferred position of power forward while defenses have to worry about arguably the best center in the league.

The move makes the Pelicans interesting in the Western Conference right away. It’s fun for teams to go with small-ball lineups, but it is an approach that might not work against one of the best down-low looks of all time.

New Orleans only sits 11th in the conference for now, though a second-half push with Davis and Cousins leading the way isn’t out of the question.

Davis finally has some help—and it couldn’t have come via a bigger splash.