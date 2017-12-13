Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is embracing the season of giving in a big way.

Davis came through with a great gesture and surprised a New Orleans family on Wednesday. It’s safe to say they weren’t expecting anyone to just show up with a number of presents for their children, which Davis did. The young kids appeared to be intrigued upon receiving the gifts, which was quickly overtaken by excitement when they discovered what they received.

The Pelicans star also showed up with one monumental gift for the family, as he gave them the keys to a new car.

Props to Davis for his good deed during the holiday season.