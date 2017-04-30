Wladimir Klitschko was nearly beaten to a pulp by the time Saturday’s bout against Anthony Joshua ended — with him getting knocked out in the 11th round by a strong uppercut.

The time leading up to that wasn’t much better, as Klitschko got hit with a flurry of punches, and was knocked down as well.

Here’s how the 11th round unfolded, in case you missed it.

Let’s take another look at that knockout, though.

Joshua’s record improved to 19-0 after the win, and he’s now snatched the belt from Klitschko. All we want to know now, is: When’s the rematch?