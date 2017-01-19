Count new head coach Anthony Lynn as a big fan of Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

Lynn said he’s excited to help Gordon reach new heights after he broke out with 12 total touchdowns during his second NFL season.

“He’s very dynamic,” Lynn said, according to Eric Williams of ESPN. “He’s a hard-working young man. He took his game to another level, and we’re going to help him take it to even further. He’s just growing like a weed right now when you watch him from his rookie to his sophomore year.”

Gordon left his rookie season in the dust in 2016. After struggling through 2015 with 641 rushing yards and zero touchdowns, Gordon exploded this past season—rushing for 997 yards and 10 scores, while also catching 41 passes for 419 yards and two more touchdowns. He fell short of 1,000 rushing yards after missing the Chargers’ final three games with hip and knee injuries.

The 2015 first-round pick from Wisconsin shouldn’t have a problem hitting that milestone number with Lynn now in Los Angeles.

According to Williams, Lynn has been the position coach or coordinator for 1,000-yard rushers such as Fred Taylor, Jamal Lewis, Thomas Jones and LeSean McCoy, among others. Just last season, McCoy rushed for 1,267 yards with Lynn and the Bills in Buffalo.

“We’ll take whatever the defense gives us, but at the end of the day if you cannot run the football I don’t know if you can win a championship,” Lynn said.

Expect Gordon to be one of the biggest benefactors of Lynn’s appointment as the Chargers’ head coach.