Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where Wednesday’s shooting occurred, so the tragedy really hit home for him.
Rizzo, who was born in Parkland, attended MSDHS from 2004-07, and was selected by the Red Sox in the draft that same year.
As such, he attended a vigil for those that were affected by the shooting, and delivered a powerful speech at the podium while there.
“While i don’t have all the answers, I know that something has to change,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo also offered his support to the community, both during his speech and on Twitter.
Our prayers are with the victims and the families of those affected by the tragic event at this time.