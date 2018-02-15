Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where Wednesday’s shooting occurred, so the tragedy really hit home for him.

Rizzo, who was born in Parkland, attended MSDHS from 2004-07, and was selected by the Red Sox in the draft that same year.

As such, he attended a vigil for those that were affected by the shooting, and delivered a powerful speech at the podium while there.

“While i don’t have all the answers, I know that something has to change,” Rizzo said.

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, fought through tears as he delivered a heartfelt speech at a vigil held for Wednesday's shooting victims. pic.twitter.com/ZJcdgqMkRy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2018

Rizzo also offered his support to the community, both during his speech and on Twitter.

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

Our prayers are with the victims and the families of those affected by the tragic event at this time.