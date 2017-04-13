Fans that choose to sit in the outfield bleachers at Wrigley Field are sometimes faced with a tough decision. If they’re consuming food or beverages, are those items worth sacrificing for a home run ball?

Often, the answer is yes, and that was the case during Thursday’s game, when an Anthony Rizzo dinger came flying toward the stands.

Two particular fans, that looked to be a mother and daughter, saw the ball headed right toward them. One of them made a great one-handed catch, but her beer got destroyed in the process.

Anthony Rizzo hits 1st HR of the season, splashes beer and a fan makes a great catch too. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/DXRV6XsXyC — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 13, 2017

Next time maybe she’ll be able to catch the ball in the beer.