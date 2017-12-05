Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown clearly hasn’t forgotten about the cheap shot Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict put on him in a playoff game nearly two years ago.

That’s probably why Brown seemed to actually endorse the much-criticized illegal blindside block teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster used to lay Burfict out during Monday night’s game. Burfict remained down on the turf for awhile, and was later carted off the field, with Smith-Schuster being penalized for both unnecessary roughness and taunting as a result.

Smith-Schuster has drawn plenty of criticism over the cheap shot, but Brown actually liked the hit. When discussing the block with the media after the game, he had this to say about it:

“I liked that, I liked that,” Brown said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

That’s not all he had to say, either. When Smith-Schuster was talking about the hit with reporters in the locker room, Brown could be heard yelling “karma” multiple times in the background, likely in reference to the cheap shot Burfict once put on him.

As JuJu Smith-Schuster describes his block on Vontaze Burfict, Antonio Brown keeps yelling ‘Karma.' pic.twitter.com/rX6COmuxoE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2017

It appears that Brown will also be supporting his teammate financially, as Smith-Schuster commented that “Touchdown Brown” will pay his fine, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

As for the Steelers and Bengals, the two division rivals won’t square off on the field again until 2018, which, given the number of brutal hits in Monday’s game, may be a good thing.