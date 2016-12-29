Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown has put New York Jets wideout Brandon Marshall on notice—time to cough up that pink slip.

Most probably forgot, but Marshall challenged Brown to a bet before the season, putting a luxury car on the line.

Yeah, Brown didn’t forget:

🙌🏾 @BMarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375 ! Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically !! pic.twitter.com/wQtwrqwHcI — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) December 29, 2016

Shout out to Brown for this one—Marshall can either give him the pink slip or donate it to his charity, Project 375, which raises mental-health awareness.

Marshall made the bet after posting 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015. That seems like ages ago, as Ryan Fitzpatrick is now on a milk carton and through 15 games Marshall has 788 yards and three scores. By comparison, Brown has 1,284 yards and 12 scores. The yardage is down from his 2015 total (1,834), but it’s enough to win the bet.

Well, unless Marshall drops 496 yards in Week 17.

If it makes Marshall feel any better, he won the head-to-head matchup. When the two teams met this year, Marshall dropped 114 yards and a score on the Steelers. Brown’s Steelers won, though, while he totaled 78 yards and a score.

Everybody wins with the two sides likely to help out great causes, though we sure wouldn’t mind seeing more friendly wagers like this in the future. Maybe Marshall will want a rematch next year if he likes what he sees in the NFL draft.