Steelers receiver Antonio Brown can stop on a dime, but unfortunately for opposing defensive backs, he can get back to his breakaway speed in a hurry.

The Dolphins learned that lesson during Sunday’s wild-card matchup, when Brown used a stop-and-go move to score the first touchdown of the game. Brown caught a quick pass and was met by cornerback Tony Lippett, so he stopped to wait patiently for some blocking. He then accelerated quickly and left Lippett in the dust.

Brown raced down the sideline and was not touched, turning a short gain into a 50-yard touchdown.

That’s why he’s the best receiver in the league.