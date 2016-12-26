The Steelers and Ravens battled it out on Christmas Day in an instant classic that had a “game of the year feel.”

The AFC North matchup was the first “playoff” game of the season, essentially, and viewers were treated to a game with plenty of lead changes and unpredictable moments.

A Ben Roethlisberger interception seemed to give the Ravens all the momentum in the fourth quarter, eventually leading to a 20-10 score. The Steelers responded with back-to-back touchdown drives of their own to take the lead.

Baltimore was down but certainly not out, though, as Joe Flacco came alive with a long drive of his own that ended with Kyle Juszczyk running over Mike Mitchell en route to the go-ahead touchdown.

Trailing 27-24, the Steelers needed a field goal to tie the game, but they weren’t interested in that. They played to win. Roethlibserger managed the drive perfectly, and with 10 seconds remaining, found Antonio Brown near the goal line. Brown then made a great finesse play to reach out with the football to make it just barely cross the plane for the game-winning score.

The play resulted in the Steelers being crowned AFC North champions, while the Ravens will be home for the postseason.