The Steelers likely lost home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs after Sunday’s crushing loss to the Patriots, but they do have two easy games remaining — against the Colts and the Browns.

That’s good news for Antonio Brown, who can now rest up and get healthy for the postseason.

More good news is that his calf injury isn’t a major tear, and he called it a “minor setback” with this message on Twitter.

even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out. This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I’m confident that we can & will achieve it. We may not have won the game yesterday but this TEAM made a statement. pic.twitter.com/L2drCGim2W — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 18, 2017

Brown got hurt in Sunday’s game when he tried to haul in a pass in the end zone.