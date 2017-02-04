Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is among the top two at his position, and he’s going to be cashing in soon.

Brown was a big reason the Steelers played in the AFC Championship game, and given the team’s window of opportunity — with their playmakers on offense and Ben Roethlisberger under center — they want to make sure he’s out there next season.

So rather them chiding him for his Facebook live stream in the locker room, they’re moving forward and focusing on a potential new deal.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that the two sides are moving forward with talks, and hope to have a new contract done soon.

The Steelers and star receiver Antonio Brown are optimistic that a new deal will be reached well before training camp, according to a source.

Asked this week on “The Dan Patrick Show” about the contract, Brown said both sides are “beginning to get it rolling” and that he wants to finish his career as a Steeler.

“That’s my plan,” said Brown, who will be 29 in July.

Brown would clearly set the market for the receiver position, and a lot of other potential free agents would probably like him to get a deal before free agency opens. However, that seems unlikely. It’s good to see the Steelers are taking care of their own, and are already moving forward to next next season, hoping to make another deep run in the postseason.