Pittsburgh Steeles wide receiver Antonio Brown came under fire for a Facebook Live video that caught head coach Mike Tomlin cursing, eventually leading to disipline by the team and the beginning of trade rumors.

Brown joined First Take Thursday and talked about the mishaps and rumors:

“I got emotionally caught up and excited.” – @AntonioBrown on the FB Live pic.twitter.com/lCAjORzQuy — First Take (@FirstTake) February 2, 2017

On the Facebook live video, Brown stressed he was simply excited after struggling in the playoffs the year prior:

“I’m sorry about that. I got emotionally caught up and excited…We all make mistakes…We learn from it…I never mean to embarrass the organization, make my teammates feel like I’m anything but with them.”

When one of the hosts noted it was Tomlin who suggested Brown’s actions are why guys get traded, he had this to say:

“I mean publicly it was kind of harsh when you hear those type of things. But I know his intention, I got a great relationship with coach Tomlin. I know what he means in how he feels about me in regards to me as a player…I just think he had to come down harsh.”

The most important part? His response when asked if he wants to remain in Pittsburgh:

“Steelers for life.”

It’s nice to finally hear Brown break his silence about the whole fiasco. With any luck, the situation will go away now and any rumblings about a trade will remain silent.

Brown couldn’t have handled this in a more professional way. It sounds like Steelers fans can rest easy, provided the coaching staff is on the same page as Brown.