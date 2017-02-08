Teams around the NFL have paid attention to the drama surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, a few teams have picked up the phone and called the Steelers about the possibility of taking Brown off their hands.

The lowdown:

I’m told several teams have asked the Steelers if Brown is available, and according to two teams, the Steelers have said hell no.

Yeah, not happening.

What else would the Steelers say? Brown just tallied 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He has eight or more touchdowns four years and running. He has north of 1,200 yards in that same time frame.

Brown is under fire for the Facebook video he shot during the postseason, which caught head coach Mike Tomlin cursing on camera. A silly, selfish move, but clearly not something the Steelers are ready to show him the door over.

Brown himself has made it quite clear he wants to be a member of the Steelers for life.

Granted, where Brown goes isn’t up to him. But Pittsburgh isn’t going to give him away and it is hard to imagine the front office could ever recoup equal value. Barring an odd decision to slap the rebuild button, teams can call all they want—Brown doesn’t sound like a guy getting traded anytime soon.