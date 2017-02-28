Now that he’s the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, Antonio Brown said that the pressure is on to help the Steelers win the Super Bowl.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure that comes in that regard. That’s the way we want it,” Brown said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to PennLive.com. “We want it that way. That’s always been the Steelers way so I’m excited to get the journey started this year. Every year we got to prepare like it’s our last year.”

Monday was a busy day for the Steelers. They also placed the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell. That locks up two members of their Big Three on offense. Now they just need Ben Roethlisberger, who turns 35 on Thursday, to stop toying with thoughts of retirement.

Perhaps it’s a good sign that Roethlisberger called Brown to congratulate him on his extension, which keeps him under contract though 2021, and urged him once again to be a vocal leader. If Roethlisberger really didn’t want to play next season, he probably wouldn’t be trying to light a fire under Brown.

Just to get to another Super Bowl, the Steelers will have to get past the Patriots. They lost to them in the 2016 AFC championship game and have never beaten Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium.

The Steelers’ Big Three approach on offense is a different model than that of the Patriots, who have a stable of running backs and wide receivers. They even showed they could start a season 3-1 without Brady. Role players Chris Hogan and James White had breakout games in the conference championship and Super Bowl, respectively.

Meanwhile, when Bell went down with a groin injury in the AFC title game, the Steelers were sunk.

However, by extending Brown and franchising Bell, the Steelers showed they don’t intend to copycat the Patriots. Their way has taken them one step further in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. If they advance one more round next year, it doesn’t guarantee a seventh championship but it guarantees that Brady will be watching at home.