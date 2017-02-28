Quantcast
Antonio Brown’s dominance shows why we shouldn’t obsess over NFL Scouting Combine
Posted by on February 28, 2017

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is the best receiver in the NFL right now, and he’s being paid like one.

Brown signed a four-year, $68 million extension on Monday, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

But Brown didn’t receive much praise coming out of college, nor did he impress at the NFL Scouting Combine. As a result, he was the 195th player selected in the 2010 draft.

Brown’s situation brings up a great point, though, and clearly illustrates why we shouldn’t obsess about how a receiver grades out at the Scouting Combine. To read why, head over to NESN and check it out.

