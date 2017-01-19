Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown apologized, but the story that has dominated the headlines leading up to the AFC Championship won’t go away.

Brown hosted a Facebook live stream after his team’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs, which got him in hot water because the stream captured head coach Mike Tomlin cursing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed Thursday that the NFL is “looking into” the situation, per a TMZ video.

Brown first had to deal with the reaction from his team about the incident. Ben Roethlisberger said he was disappointed in Brown and Tomlin called it foolish and selfish.

The incident caused Browns to take to Twitter and issue a statement:

Now Brown has to worry about the NFL side of things. The league’s social-media policy says players can’t do anything on social media until post game interviews have concluded. If Brown streamed the video beforehand, he’s subject to discipline.

It’s hard to imagine league discipline over the issue is anything more than a slap on the wrist, but it is akin to adding insult to injury. Brown already had to deal with the reactions of his own organization, not to mention the trash talking war it created with the New England Patriots.

This is certainly one way to build hype for a conference championship game.