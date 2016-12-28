Antonio Gates doesn’t sound like he’s ready to retire.

The San Diego Chargers tight end told reporters Wednesday that he is leaning toward coming back next season.

Antonio Gates reiterates his retirement intentions: "This is not the way I expected to be done. I'm definitely leaning toward coming back." — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) December 28, 2016

Gates will wrap up his 14th season in the NFL after Sunday’s finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. He needs just two touchdowns receptions to pass Tony Gonzalez for the most all-time among tight ends (111). Gates added that he still wants to come back even if he gets the record this weekend.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection has 48 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games this season. And while his numbers have dipped the past couple of seasons, the Chargers could still use Gates. He continues to be a reliable third-down option for quarterback Philip Rivers, and rookie tight end Hunter Henry will benefit from having the future Hall-of-Famer around for another year.

We’ll see if Gates is up to it. He turns 37 in June.